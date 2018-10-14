Pitching was at a premium early on for both teams, but the Red Sox were able to outlast the Astros, as Boston took Game 2 of the ALCS, 7-5.Sox pitcher David Price managed to get out of trouble in the first inning unscathed, but Boston's offense hit Gerrit Cole hard to take an early 2-0 lead.Houston answered right back in the second with a 2-run double to score the 'Stros' first runs of the game, tying it up at 2-2.Marwin Gonzalez followed up in the third inning with a towering 2-run home run to vault the Astros ahead, 4-2.Unfortunately, the lead didn't last long.Cole's struggles continued in the third after Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a bases-clearing double to put Boston back ahead, 5-4.Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts was able to tack on two additional runs of support off of Astros relievers, one in the seventh on a Maldonado passed ball, and one in the eighth on an RBI double.In the ninth, the Astros were able to show some signs of life with George Springer scoring off a Jose Altuve single, but it wouldn't be enough as the 'Stros rally ended on an Alex Bregman pop-up.The ALCS now heads to Houston on Tuesday for the next three games.Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for Houston in Game 3. The Red Sox have yet to announce their starter for the next game, but it's presumed Nathan Eovaldi will get the nod.