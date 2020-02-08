Sports

AJ Hinch accepts responsibility for sign-stealing: 'It was on my watch'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros former manager AJ Hinch wishes now he would have stepped in and put an end to the Astros cheating scheme.

Hinch also accepts full responsibility for his role and said clearly in an interview on the MLB Network, "It was on my watch."

Hinch said he wants to "truly let people know that I'm sorry," and added that he has to "own it," for not stopping the Astros scheme to steal signs.

Hinch admits it was emotional to find out that he had been fired.

He didn't expect to lose his job but he understands why he did.
