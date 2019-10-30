Sports

A.J. Hinch promises to wear jorts if Astros win World Series

Mattress Mack isn't the only one with a high-stakes bet on the Astros winning the World Series.

Astros' manager A.J. Hinch has agreed to wear jorts, if Houston is victorious.

The bet was made all the way back in April when Hinch spoke to MLB Network Radio.

Alex Bregman made headlines that month with his bold fashion choice of jean shorts before a game.

At the time, Hinch said, "Any attention seems like good attention nowadays when you're a star player. Bad look if you ask me."

When the hosts of the show pressed further to see if there was any way Hinch would wear jorts, he agreed to wear them if they won the World Series.



With a second World Series title within reach, the Houston Astros are trying to put away the Washington Nationals in Game 6.

