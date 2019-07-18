Adrian Peterson teams up with Barbara Bush Foundation to host "Skills and Drills" camp

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson teamed up with the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Wednesday to host a "Skills and Drills" camp at Atheron Elementary School.The decorated athlete spends a lot of time in Houston during the off season, often trying to give back to the community.The mission of the camp is to improve the quality of lives through the power of literacy.One-hundred children got the opportunity to spend the day with Peterson, running drills and learning new skills."If you remain focused on your books, if you remain focused on working hard and accomplishing your goals, you can do anything you put your mind to." Peterson told ABC13 Eyewitness News. "So that's the message, if only one kid receives that message, that's a job well done."