- 3-star RB Devon Achane (2017: 1,694 yards, 23 TDs, 2017 District 23-5A Co-Offensive MVP, 2018 DCTF's Preseason Offensive MVP)

- 3-star WR Korey King (2017: 465 yards, seven TDs, 2017 District 23-5A Special Team MVP)

- DB Antonio Brooks (2017: 88 tackles, five INTs)

- 3-star DE Kori Roberson Jr. (2017: 47 tackles, six sacks, 2018 DCTF's Preseason Defensive MVP, committed to Oklahoma)

- 3-star RB Garrison Johnson (committed to North Texas)

- RB Ladarius Owens (holds offers from Abilene Christian, Texas Southern and UNLV)

The fourth week of ABC13's Game of the Week takes us to Brazoria County as the Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos take on the Manvel Mavericks.Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.Fort Bend Marshall (3-0 overall, 1-0 district)Head Coach: James WilliamsState Ranking: 55thPoints Per Game: 35.3Points Allowed Per Game: 15.3Manvel Mavericks (2-1 overall, 1-0 district)Head Coach: Kevin HallState Ranking: 49thPoints Per Game: 52.3Points Allowed Per Game: 18.3The visiting Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos are off to their best start to a season since 2016, when the Buffs started off 5-0. But in 2016, that undefeated streak was spoiled in a huge blowout by Manvel. Will history repeat itself?Fort Bend Marshall has had two close games so far, narrowly defeating Eisenhower and Fort Bend Hightower to start the season. But after trouncing Houston Milby last week by a final score of 47-0, Fort Bend Marshall looks to ride that moment in Manvel.Meanwhile for the home team, don't let the loss on Manvel's record fool you. Their signature high-flying offense looks poised to return to another state championship appearance after dropping 68 points on Sharpstown last week.Manvel's only loss on the season came at the hands of the Crosby Cougars in Week 2. After Manvel started with a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, the Mavericks committed four turnovers after that which allowed Crosby to complete their dramatic comeback win on a last-second touchdown.Fort Bend MarshallManvel