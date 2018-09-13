SPORTS

ABC13's Game of the Week: East Bernard at Boling Sept. 14

East Bernard at Boling

Week three of ABC13's Game of the Week takes us to Boling where the Bulldogs will take on the East Bernard Brahmas.

Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.

Here's some information about the two teams:

East Bernard Brahmas 2018 record: 2-0
Boling Bulldogs 2018 record: 0-2

East Bernard head coach: Wade Bosse
Boling head coach: Kevin Urbanek

Fun fact: East Bernard has won at least ten games every season since 2011.
