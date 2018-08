Week two of ABC13's Game of the Week takes us to Waller where the Bulldogs will take on Brenham Cubs.Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.Tune in all day Friday, Sept. 7. as we are live at Waller ISD Stadium to highlight some of the incredible people and stories from these two communities!