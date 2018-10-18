SPORTS

During Game 5, familiar fan takes seat in same place as interference from Game 4

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After Game 4's controversial interference call that cost the Houston Astros a 2-run home run, a certain fan was back in the same seat for Game 5.

But it wasn't Troy Caldwell, the fan at the center of last night's call, it was Carson Riley.

You may remember Riley from last season.

During Game 2 of the ALCS, Riley tried to grab a solo home run hit by Carlos Correa, nearly interfering with New York Yankees outfielder, Aaron Judge.

Fortunately for Riley and the 'Stros, the umpires ruled no interference on the play as the Astros proceeded to win, 2-1.
