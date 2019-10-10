Sports

Football players at Ohio middle school help team's manager with spina bifida score touchdown

MIAMISBURG, Ohio -- Eighth-grade football players in Ohio worked to make their team manager feel extra special during a game Wednesday night.

Paul Townsend was born with spina bifida, a congenital defect that occurs when the spine or spinal cord doesn't form properly.

His family was told he had a 2% chance to live to the age of 1. Townsend is now 15.

He loves sports and serves as the manager for an eighth-grade football team in Miamisburg. After all of his hard work, the team wanted to find a special way to thank Townsend, WKEF-TV reported.

They helped him score a touchdown during Wednesday night's game.

The team's coach said the touchdown took two years to plan.

"It's exciting, it really is, and I love the fact that the team has made him a part of it," said Helena Baker, Townsend's mom. "Even though he can't run and walk the way they do, he uses wheels so he does really well for his type."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsohiodisabilityschoolohiofootballschool athletics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
Man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
Student recovering after shooting at Westbury High School
Neighbor to 2 Astros instantly becomes go-to cakemaker
These are the 7 richest people in Houston
Pumpkins being sold to support kids taken and smashed near church
Pasadena Halloween shop that caught Marc Jacobs' eye
Show More
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
6 packaged foods that are actually good for you
Parents charged with abusing, killing 2-month-old
30-degree temperature drop is coming tomorrow
Boy sent flying into windshield when bus driver slams on brakes
More TOP STORIES News