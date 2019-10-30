Sports

8 Astros costumes that will make you life of the party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros may have dropped Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night, but that doesn't mean you can't rock a Halloween costume inspired by the team.

Here are a few easy, one-of-a-kind costumes inspired by some of the most memorable moments this season.

Alex Bregman and his lucky flannel shirt:



The third baseman has been seen rocking a red plaid flannel shirt ahead of Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series, leading fans to believe it's his lucky shirt. As the MLB's Cut 4 pointed out, they won each of those games.

If anyone asks, you can tell people you're dressed as the youngest player to ever hit three home runs in a single World Series.

RELATED: Astros' Alex Bregman 'sorry' for carrying bat after homer

Astros train guy:



Bobby 'Dynamite' Vazquez has worked more than 1,500 Astros games as their train engineer at Minute Maid Park.

All you need is a pair of overalls and your favorite Astros hat.

James 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale

EMBED More News Videos

Mattress Mack bets $3.5 million on Astros to win World Series



Mattress Mack placed one of the largest bets ever taken by a U.S. bookmaker when he bet $3.5 million on the Astros to win the World Series. This is a perfect costume to incorporate props.

A.J. Hinch after World Series win and his jorts

Inspired by a bet on the Astros winning the World Series, Hinch promised to wear jorts if the team is victorious.



Though it's unclear what Hinch will be paring the jean shorts with, you can rock it with your favorite Astros shirt or jersey.

The Bud Light Nats fan



Remember the man who chose to save his two beers rather than to catch a home run ball, which ended up hitting him in the stomach? You can sport his look!

The ball went flying out into the stands where it hit the Nationals fan, who had his hands full with the two cans of Bud Light.

He may root for the opposing team, but according to the beer company, he's a total hero.

Orbit

He's every 'Stros fan's favorite green man. This costume may take an extra bit of work, but when a fan used her creativity to mimic the Astros' mascot's look last year, he was all about it, according to his Twitter page.



Carlos Correa and his fiancée, a former Miss Texas



Shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez are no stranger to sharing pictures on social media, so there are plenty of looks to gain inspiration.

Astros' flashers

EMBED More News Videos

The incident happened during the bottom of the 7th inning at Nationals Park, when the Nats' Ryan Zimmerman was at bat.



If you're looking for a costume that will certainly spark a conversation, and one you can pull off with your gal pals, this one's for you.

Three women who sat behind home plate during Game 5 of the World Series gained widespread attention after they flashed pitcher Gerrit Cole.

All you have to do is grab a cropped yellow T-shirt and pair it with dark jeans, but maybe avoid the flashing part.

RELATED: The NFL tribute to Altuve and Judge's height difference

EMBED More News Videos

Jose Altuve's size comparison with Aaron Judge is getting impersonated across pro sports lines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astroshalloweencostumes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Matthew McConaughey to call "Play Ball" at Game 7
Teen Astros fan 'feeling a whole lot better' weeks after crash
Hold your hats! Winds gust to 40 mph tonight in a cold rain
How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call
These Houston Texans stars' costumes just won Halloween
Happy Birthday, Melanie! Jose Altuve's daughter turns 3
Doctors urge fans to relax to avoid World Series anxiety
Show More
My grandpa was the first pitcher to get a win in the Astrodome
ABC13's VAULT: Zindler on dog registered to vote
LIVE: Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,300 acres in red flag conditions
HAUNTING MURDER: Galveston store owner stabbed in the heart
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
More TOP STORIES News