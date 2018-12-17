SPORTS

7 Astros players that became free agents this offseason

Next season's Astros roster could look very different if these guys leave.

Reset or reload? That's the question the Houston Astros are asking themselves this offseason.

Seven 'Stros were up for free agency this winter, and the organization must decide to either reset with new free agents or reload with their familiar faces.

TONY SIPP
The 34-year-old reliever posted a career-best 1.86 ERA last year, striking out 42 batters in 38 2/3 innings.

CHARLIE MORTON
Another 'Stros stud last year. Morton posted career-bests in win percentage (.833) and ERA (3.15) on his way to his first ever All-Star selection.
Update: Morton signed with Tampa Bay

DALLAS KEUCHEL
2018 saw Keuchel decline a bit, but was still a serviceable pitcher on Houston's staff. The 30-year-old southpaw went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in 34 starts.

MARWIN GONZALEZ
His 2018 numbers were more in line with his average, after a stellar 2017. Though Gonzalez only hit .247 with 16 home runs and 68 RBIs, his postseason heroics with the bat and on the field will definitely factor in his 'Stros future.

EVAN GATTIS
It wasn't a great year for the Astros' primary designated hitter. In 128 games, Gattis batted .226 while hitting 25 home runs and driving in 78 runs. With McCann's departure, Gattis could still retain value as a backup catcher, but there are other priorities.

WILL HARRIS
The writing may already be on the wall for relief pitcher Will Harris. Despite a 5-3 regular season record and 3.49 ERA, Harris found himself left off the Astros roster for the ALCS. Harris has a team option of $5.5 million.

MARTIN MALDONADO
Acquired mid-season from the Los Angeles Angels, Maldonado was excellent behind the plate defensively for the 'Stros. Unfortunately, his offense still leaves a lot to be desired after batting .091 in the playoffs.
