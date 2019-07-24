Houston's Harden, Westbrook, Tucker, Hopkins star in 'Fashionable 50' list

So, it's no surprise that James Harden, Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker and Deandre Hopkins are bringing their A-game to another field: fashion.
Sports Illustrated recognized the four Houston sports stars as part of its "Fashionable 50" list of stylish athletes.
According to the magazine, its fourth annual list was selected by a panel of stylists, fashion editors and executives, as well as other influencers across the sports and fashion industries.
Tennis star Serena Williams, who is the cover athlete of the "Fashionable 50" issue, was named the most fashionable athlete of 2019.
The issue then breaks down the field into categories, including "Icons," "Swag Stars," and "Trendsetters."
Westbrook and Harden, who will be reuniting as teammates this coming season with the Rockets, topped the list as Icons.
RELATED: Rockets get Russell Westbrook in blockbuster trade
Of Westbrook, SI wrote, "The 30-year-old doesn't waver from his 'Why not?' approach to dressing, sporting everything from designer threads and the latest kicks, to vintage clothing, trendy Zara pieces and unconventional suits. "
With Harden, the magazine alluded to the former MVP's play on the court, but never questioned his style off of it.
"There's no debate over his dominance in the fashion game," SI wrote.
Though stars in different leagues, Hopkins and Tucker are teammates as two of the list's Trendsetters.
The Houston Texans wideout "mixes luxurious and intricate designer pieces with more casual options," SI described.
For the sneakerhead Tucker, he admitted to SI that there would be times he and Harden would wear the same pieces.
"But, we wear it totally different," Tucker insisted. "Then some of the other guys crack jokes."
You can check out the Fashionable 50 list here. You can also check out these stars' looks below:
