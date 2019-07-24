fashion

Houston's Harden, Westbrook, Tucker, Hopkins star in 'Fashionable 50' list

Whether it's breaking ankles on the court or shredding defenses on the field, the Houston Rockets and Texans are proven play-makers.

So, it's no surprise that James Harden, Russell Westbrook, P.J. Tucker and Deandre Hopkins are bringing their A-game to another field: fashion.

Sports Illustrated recognized the four Houston sports stars as part of its "Fashionable 50" list of stylish athletes.

According to the magazine, its fourth annual list was selected by a panel of stylists, fashion editors and executives, as well as other influencers across the sports and fashion industries.

Tennis star Serena Williams, who is the cover athlete of the "Fashionable 50" issue, was named the most fashionable athlete of 2019.

The issue then breaks down the field into categories, including "Icons," "Swag Stars," and "Trendsetters."

Westbrook and Harden, who will be reuniting as teammates this coming season with the Rockets, topped the list as Icons.

RELATED: Rockets get Russell Westbrook in blockbuster trade

Of Westbrook, SI wrote, "The 30-year-old doesn't waver from his 'Why not?' approach to dressing, sporting everything from designer threads and the latest kicks, to vintage clothing, trendy Zara pieces and unconventional suits. "

With Harden, the magazine alluded to the former MVP's play on the court, but never questioned his style off of it.

"There's no debate over his dominance in the fashion game," SI wrote.

Though stars in different leagues, Hopkins and Tucker are teammates as two of the list's Trendsetters.

The Houston Texans wideout "mixes luxurious and intricate designer pieces with more casual options," SI described.

For the sneakerhead Tucker, he admitted to SI that there would be times he and Harden would wear the same pieces.

"But, we wear it totally different," Tucker insisted. "Then some of the other guys crack jokes."

You can check out the Fashionable 50 list here. You can also check out these stars' looks below:

Russell Westbrook: NBA fashion icon's looks and kicks
EMBED More News Videos

Russell Westbrook: Basketball playing fashion icon's looks and shoe game



Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker unveils exclusive sneaker collaboration
EMBED More News Videos

P.J. Tucker's reputation as the NBA's ultimate sneaker king soared to new heights with his limited 'Urchin Rocks' release.



Dressing an MVP: James Harden's stylist on his star style
EMBED More News Videos

Meet the woman behind James Harden's unique style



Texans' DeAndre Hopkins wants Oilers jersey back in Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Hopkins joins the chorus of Texans players and fans who want the Houston Oilers jersey back in the Bayou City.

