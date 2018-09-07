Eight miles east of Waller High School is where "Boys and Girls Country" is located, a housing community for children ages 5 to 21.This is the same place where Waller football players Akia Jones, Andrew Thomas and Leo Cimbron met and became the best of friends."At first we did not all get along because of our personalities. I'm goofy and they are bit more serious," Jones says.All three have a bond that is like no other and back each other on the field, with homework assignments and with dinner duties."They never rat each other out. It does not matter what I ask. They will never tell on each other," Waller head football coach Jim Phillips says.This 2018 season will be the last year all three will get to play together. Leo and Andrew are both seniors, while Akia is only a junior."This will be our last ride together," Leo says. "We need to make the most of it and try to advance as far as possible in the playoffs."The Bulldogs will look to win their first game of the 2018 season when they face the Brenham Cubs Friday night in ABC13's Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.