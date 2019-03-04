Three Houston-area schools headed to basketball state championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three area high school basketball teams are headed to the UIL state championship!North Shore, Klein Forest, and Jack Yates are all headed to San Antonio next weekend for their chance at bringing home the hardware.Friday afternoon in the 4A semifinals, Yates will return to the championship weekend for the first time in five years to take on Faith Family Academy - Oak Cliff.In the 6A semifinal at 7 p.m., a rematch of the UIL State Football Championship game between Galena Park North Shore and Duncanville, where the Mustangs won on a last second touchdown.Immediately after that, Klein Forest will take on one of the the home teams in Cibolo Steele.Friday will be the first time the Eagles have played at state since 2008.