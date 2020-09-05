2020 Kentucky Derby: 'Authentic' beats favorite 'Tiz the Law'

Big changes for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other, kicking away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and giving Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory on Saturday after the trainer's other entry was a late scratch.Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who earned his third Derby victory.Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner."Yes! Yes!" Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched the race on the video screen.Baffert's other horse, Thousand Words, got spooked in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side shortly before post time. He was scratched by the veterinarians. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, was injured in the fall.Mr. Big News, a 46-1 shot, finished third. Honor A. P. was fourth. The field of 15 was the smallest since 1998.Tiz the Law had already won the BeHere's everything you need to know about the event:The fastest two minutes in sports will also be the quietest in Kentucky Derby history -- it will be the first time spectators will not be allowed to attend the race.That means no iconic scene of thoroughbreds rounding the first turn before packed grandstands beneath the Twin Spires. No sea of women in big, colorful hats or men in bright suits, many sipping mint juleps with Kentucky's famous bourbon while cheering the Run For The Roses.The coronavirus pandemic forced the 146th Derby to be pushed back to Labor Day weekend, the first time since 1945 that it won't be held on its usual May date.Change is slow in coming to the Kentucky Derby. From being run on the first Saturday in May to the playing of "My Old Kentucky Home" since 1921, tradition rules America's most famous race.Outside the track's main entrance on Central Avenue, the scene figures to be different, too.The death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by police in her apartment in March, has fueled tense demonstrations for 100 consecutive days in the city. The three officers involved in her death have not been charged.