2020 Houston Sports Awards finalists and Legacy winners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority announced finalists for their awards and their Legacy award winners.Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus wins the Sportsmanship award, while Astros owner Jim Crane wins the Executive of the Year award.Mercilus' Withme Foundation serves children with disabilities in underprivileged families and has raised more than $500,000 since 2016.Jim Crane once again led the Astros to the World Series and brought back the Houston Open on the PGA tour.Here are the nominees for the other awardsA.J. Hinch - Houston AstrosTina Langley - Rice OwlsBill O'Brien - Houston TexansKelvin Sampson - University of HoustonSimone BilesAlex BregmanJames HardenJustin VerlanderDeshaun WatsonCorey Davis - University of HoustonJalen Hurts - University of OklahomaNicole Lennon - Rice UniversityErica Ogwumike - Rice UniversityDevon Achane - Fort Bend Marshall High School Matthew Boling - Strake Jesuit College Preparatory Zach Evans - North Shore High SchoolLibby Overmyer - Kingwood Park High SchoolJose Altuve's walk-off home run in Game 6 to clinch the American League ChampionshipJames Harden's 61-point game in 114-100 win at New York KnicksKaycee Feild wins 5th Bareback Riding title at RodeoHouston Texans beat Patriots for the first time since January 3, 2010The third annual Houston Sports Awards will celebrate 'A Golden Era' and will honor Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton and Rudy Tomjanovich as its third Hall of Fame Class. The Legacy winners are chosen by the Sports Awards Executive Committee with input from the Selection Committee.The committees are comprised of sportswriters and electronic sports media members who live and work in the Greater Houston area.