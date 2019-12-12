2020 Houston Sports Awards finalists and Legacy winners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority announced finalists for their awards and their Legacy award winners.
Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus wins the Sportsmanship award, while Astros owner Jim Crane wins the Executive of the Year award.
Mercilus' Withme Foundation serves children with disabilities in underprivileged families and has raised more than $500,000 since 2016.
Jim Crane once again led the Astros to the World Series and brought back the Houston Open on the PGA tour.
Here are the nominees for the other awards
Coach of the Year
A.J. Hinch - Houston Astros
Tina Langley - Rice Owls
Bill O'Brien - Houston Texans
Kelvin Sampson - University of Houston
Athlete of the Year
Simone Biles
Alex Bregman
James Harden
Justin Verlander
Deshaun Watson
College Athlete of the Year
Corey Davis - University of Houston
Jalen Hurts - University of Oklahoma
Nicole Lennon - Rice University
Erica Ogwumike - Rice University
High School Athlete of the Year
Devon Achane - Fort Bend Marshall High School Matthew Boling - Strake Jesuit College Preparatory Zach Evans - North Shore High School
Libby Overmyer - Kingwood Park High School
Moment of the Year - presented by McDonalds
Jose Altuve's walk-off home run in Game 6 to clinch the American League Championship
James Harden's 61-point game in 114-100 win at New York Knicks
Kaycee Feild wins 5th Bareback Riding title at Rodeo
Houston Texans beat Patriots for the first time since January 3, 2010
The third annual Houston Sports Awards will celebrate 'A Golden Era' and will honor Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton and Rudy Tomjanovich as its third Hall of Fame Class. The Legacy winners are chosen by the Sports Awards Executive Committee with input from the Selection Committee.
The committees are comprised of sportswriters and electronic sports media members who live and work in the Greater Houston area.
