2020 Houston Sports Awards finalists and Legacy winners

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County - Houston Sports Authority announced finalists for their awards and their Legacy award winners.

Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus wins the Sportsmanship award, while Astros owner Jim Crane wins the Executive of the Year award.

Mercilus' Withme Foundation serves children with disabilities in underprivileged families and has raised more than $500,000 since 2016.

Jim Crane once again led the Astros to the World Series and brought back the Houston Open on the PGA tour.

Here are the nominees for the other awards

Coach of the Year

A.J. Hinch - Houston Astros

Tina Langley - Rice Owls

Bill O'Brien - Houston Texans

Kelvin Sampson - University of Houston

Athlete of the Year

Simone Biles

Alex Bregman

James Harden

Justin Verlander

Deshaun Watson

College Athlete of the Year

Corey Davis - University of Houston

Jalen Hurts - University of Oklahoma

Nicole Lennon - Rice University

Erica Ogwumike - Rice University

High School Athlete of the Year

Devon Achane - Fort Bend Marshall High School Matthew Boling - Strake Jesuit College Preparatory Zach Evans - North Shore High School

Libby Overmyer - Kingwood Park High School

Moment of the Year - presented by McDonalds

Jose Altuve's walk-off home run in Game 6 to clinch the American League Championship

James Harden's 61-point game in 114-100 win at New York Knicks

Kaycee Feild wins 5th Bareback Riding title at Rodeo

Houston Texans beat Patriots for the first time since January 3, 2010

The third annual Houston Sports Awards will celebrate 'A Golden Era' and will honor Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton and Rudy Tomjanovich as its third Hall of Fame Class. The Legacy winners are chosen by the Sports Awards Executive Committee with input from the Selection Committee.

The committees are comprised of sportswriters and electronic sports media members who live and work in the Greater Houston area.

