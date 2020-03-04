Houston Astros

2020 Astros giveaways include replica rings and throwback jerseys

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have officially revealed the first of the upcoming season's giveaways for fans who make it to games at Minute Maid Park in 2020.

The team offered a partial list of its fan promotions, choosing to reveal its full schedule of giveaways on a month-to-month basis.

Here are the Astros 2020 giveaways, so far:
  • March 26: All fans receive a 2020 Schedule Magnet presented by United Airlines
  • March 27: All fans receive a replica ALCS Trophy presented by Coca-Cola. There is also a postgame Friday Night Fireworks show
  • March 28: All fans receive AL Champions replica rings presented by Chevrolet
  • March 29: All fans will receive a Jose Altuve ALCS MVP Bobblehead presented by Coca-Cola
  • April 17: All fans receive a Jose Altuve '65-'70 replica jersey presented by AT&T
  • May 29: All fans receive a Carlos Correa '72-'74 replica jersey presented by Gallery Furniture
  • June 12: All fans receive an Alex Bregman '84-'86 Rainbow Replica Jersey presented by H-E-B
  • July 24: All fans receive a Justin Verlander '97-'99 replica jersey
  • Aug. 7: All fans receive a '00-01 Lance Berkman replica jersey presented by Houston Methodist.


The throwback jerseys are part of the Astros' themed Flashback Fridays. The uniforms described above will also be worn by the team on the field.

In addition, the Astros have called their home opening series Championship Weekend, which is March 26-29. For the first game of the series, an Opening Day Street Fest will take place from 2 p.m. to 530 p.m..

The Astros are also promoting their weekend series against the New York Yankees on May 10-12.

The team brings up the two marquee series before single game tickets go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m.

Tickets will become available for purchase on the team's website or at 1-877-9ASTROS (1-877-927-8767).

