2019 Houston Sports Awards inductees announced

Organizers with the Houston Sports Hall of Fame announced the second class of inductees on Tuesday.Heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, former Oilers quarterback Dan Pastorini, Masters champion Jackie Burke Jr. and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt will be honored on Feb. 6 at the Hilton Americas.The four Houston area residents will join Earl Campbell, Hakeem Olajuwon and Nolan Ryan, last year's inaugural honorees, at the second annual Houston Sports Awards presentation.