The Houston Astros race for a repeat continues Saturday, as the 'Stros lead 3-1 in the seventh inning.Gerrit Cole drew the start for Houston and has 12 strikeouts in seven innings. Cole's only blemish so far was a solo home run given up to Indians shortstop, Francisco Lindor.Carlos Carrasco started for Cleveland and gave up six hits in 5 1/3 innings, before leaving the game with the Astros threatening. A 2-run double in the sixth inning by Marwin Gonzalez, off Indians reliever Andrew Miller, gave the Astros a 2-1 lead and put Cole in line for the win.Then a solo home run to center by Alex Bregman put the 'Stros up 3-1.Astros second baseman, Jose Altuve, came up limping in the sixth inning after a single down the left field line, but stayed in the game.During the regular season, Cole had a 15-5 record to go with his 2.88 ERA. Cole also faced the Indians once in May, where he pitched seven innings and allowed three earned runs, but received a no decision. Houston eventually lost in 14 innings by a final score of 10-9.For the visiting Indians, veteran Carlos Carrasco will take the mound. The 31-year-old right hander was 17-10 this season, with a 3.38 ERA.Fortunately for the 'Stros, Carrasco hasn't fared well against the home team. In two games, Carrasco went 1-1 against Houston, but also allowed eight earned runs, including three home runs.After hitting back-to-back home runs on Friday, Jose Altuve and George Springer are now tied with Carlos Beltran for the most home runs in Astros postseason history.Friday was also the seventh time the Astros have hit at least four home runs in a game, second most all-time among MLB teams. The Yankees are first all-time with 13 games of four or more home runs, but have played 312 more playoff games than the Astros.