16-year-old Astros fan to live her dream at World Series Game 1

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- Jacquelin Dominguez has been playing softball since she was 10 years old."Something that I wanted to play when I was younger because I used to watch the Astros and wanted to be like them," Dominguez said.The 16-year-old currently plays center-field on the junior varsity team at Ball High School in Galveston.When she's not in school, she spends time at her local Boys and Girls Club with her two younger siblings. For the last five years, she's participated in many of the organization's programs."In the summer, we were doing baseball drills and I would help all the kids learn how to throw, how to bat," she said.Just like many Houstonians on Saturday, she screamed and jumped to find out the Astros were headed to the World Series yet again, but never in her wildest dreams did she think she too would be on the mound for Game 1 at Minute Maid Park.The Boys and Girls Club chose two of its members to deliver the first ball of the first two World Series games between the Astros and the Nationals. Jacqueline was one of them."It just amazing, they do all this stuff for you, you have all these awesome once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," she said.Her mother, a huge Astros fan herself, couldn't contain her excitement and is beyond grateful."Both of us are big fans, I couldn't believe it," she said. "She comes here to be after school (and) for them to do this for her, it's awesome."