houston roughnecks

13 Questions with XFL Roughnecks player Charles James, aka 'Happy Socks'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 gets candid with XFL Roughnecks player Charles James.

James became a fan favorite when the Houston Texans appeared on HBO's "Hard Knocks" in 2015 with his big personality, underdog story and colorful socks.

He was cut by the team, but he said he still looks back at that time and appreciates the opportunity he was given.

Now, he's back in Houston playing with the city's newest football team - the Roughnecks.



We took James to Norton Ditto to talk about fashion and his sock game, life and why he loves H-Town.

13 QUESTIONS WITH HAPPY SOCKS

What are you watching on Netflix?

Favorite food to eat after practice?

Do you have a girlfriend? Are you looking for one?

What's your favorite song?

What's your favorite sport other than football?

What's your favorite college team?

Who are you looking forward to going against in the XFL?

What is your biggest regret?

What do you love about Houston?

Where did "Happy Socks" come from?

Are socks still your game?

What else do you wear to stand out?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston roughneckssocietyfashionfootball
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ROUGHNECKS
Roughnecks wide receiver grabs another XFL award for Houston
Who is Roughnecks quarterback P.J. Walker?
Houston Roughnecks defeat the BattleHawks
Who is Roughnecks safety Corrion Ballard?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crank up the heater! Houston takes the plunge into the 30s
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in north Houston
Amber alert issued for 2-year-old girl
JJ Watt disapproves of new CBA in tweet
Rockets' Russell Westbrook ejected from Golden State game
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Lake Conroe will continue to be lowered with modifications
Show More
Suspect in police chase commits suicide after crash
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
How to apply for field census job
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Body cam shows wild moments before officers shoot suspect
More TOP STORIES News