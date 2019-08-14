Sports

Get half-priced beer during the return of Thirsty Thursdays at Astros games

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros fans, the Original Thirsty Thursdays are back!

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that Thirsty Thursdays will occur each remaining Thursday home game of the regular season.

RELATED: Houston Astros 2020 schedule includes NL East clashes

Fans 21 and older will be able to enjoy half-priced draft beers at Minute Maid Park from the time gates open until the last call for alcohol is made.

Also, fans will have a chance to grab some new giveaway items on Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.

New Giveaway Items:

  • Aug.20: Detroit Tigers - Combined No-Hitter Poster, presented by Houston Area Chevy Dealers (10,000 fans)

  • Sept. 17 vs. Texas Rangers - Zack Greinke Replica White Jersey, presented by Gallery Furniture (ALL FANS)


