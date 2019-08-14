Get half-priced beer during the return of Thirsty Thursdays at Astros games

The Houston Astros announced Tuesday that Thirsty Thursdays will occur each remaining Thursday home game of the regular season.
RELATED: Houston Astros 2020 schedule includes NL East clashes
Fans 21 and older will be able to enjoy half-priced draft beers at Minute Maid Park from the time gates open until the last call for alcohol is made.
Also, fans will have a chance to grab some new giveaway items on Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
New Giveaway Items:
- Aug.20: Detroit Tigers - Combined No-Hitter Poster, presented by Houston Area Chevy Dealers (10,000 fans)
- Sept. 17 vs. Texas Rangers - Zack Greinke Replica White Jersey, presented by Gallery Furniture (ALL FANS)
SEE MORE:
Houston Astros will extend netting for 2nd time since 2017