2023 Houston Sports Awards

Watch the Broadcast on April 30 at 9pm

The sixth annual Houston Sports Awards will celebrate the city's top athletes, past and present! It will commemorate and recognize the year's sports achievements, icons, performers and moments. This years star-studded event will be hosted by Alex Bregman, January 25 at the Wortham Theater. Get more info about the event.

Watch the Live Stream Wednesday, January 25 at 6PM

The 2023 Houston Sports Awards categories are as follows:

Athlete of the Year

College Athlete of the Year

Coach of the Year

Moment of the Year

Executive of the Year

The Insperity Inspiration Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sportsmanship of the Year Award

The Houston Sports Awards is proud to partner with Brothers in Arms. Brothers in Arms offers financial assistance and diversity scholarships to student athletes who are also being raised in a single parent environment. Click here to learn more.