SpongeBob SquarePants pop-up restaurant, bar and hotel coming to Houston

The SpongeBob-inspired event is coming to the Hilton Americas-Houston March 26 and will run until April 25.
Plethora restaurant and the Hilton are offering the experience that will include a recreated version of the 'Krusty Krab' and 'Mrs. Puffie's Boating School,' where guests can enjoy a 'Rusty Pattie,' their version of the 'Krabby Patty' from the series.
The Hilton also plans to offer SpongeBob-themed rooming accommodations. The event will also feature what organizers are calling a COVID-19 safe scavenger hunt.
You'll have to make reservations if you want to enjoy the unique experience at the downtown location.
SpongeBob SquarePants debuted on the TV network Nickelodeon in 1999 and is one of the longest-running series in the channel's history.