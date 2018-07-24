SPORTS

Splendora welcomes pint-sized World Series champs

5-year-old given special return to Splendora (KTRK)

Steve Romo
It was a heroes' welcome for a Splendora Little League team overnight.

Emergency vehicles sounded sirens and supporters lined the streets as the tiny athletes returned to town after their big win in the Little League World Series.

The T-ball team also got a grand send-off before the game. Police cruisers escorted the kids out of town Friday morning.

"The community came together for them, and we're super proud of them" a police officer said.
