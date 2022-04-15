HPD releases surveillance photos of suspects who shot 5 people at Spivey's Uptown bar in February

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11752242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police have released surveillance photos of four suspects sought in the shooting of five men at 3000 Blodgett Street about 1 a.m. on Feb. 17. The shooter is described only as a Hispanic male. The three other unidentified suspects were seen handling firearms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance photos of four suspects sought in shooting five men at Spivey's Uptown in Third Ward on Feb. 17.At about 1 a.m., police received a call that several people had been shot outside the block of 3000 Blodgett Street, police say.Five people were wounded: The bouncer, who was shot in the hand; Two men, who were shot in the leg; One man, who was shot in the pelvis; A fifth man, who is it unclear where he was wounded.The shooter is described as a Hispanic man. The three other unidentified suspects were seen handling firearms.The preliminary investigation indicated a physical altercation began between two groups of people inside the business.The shooting stemmed from an argument that was broken up before being escorted outside of Spivey's Uptown. After they stepped into the parking lot, a second argument ensued, and two unknown suspects pulled out guns and started shooting, police say.Investigators say the suspects, described at that time only as one black man and one Hispanic man, then fled the scene.Anyone with information in this case or on the suspects' identities in the photos is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.