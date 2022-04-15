surveillance

HPD releases surveillance photos of suspects who shot 5 people at Spivey's Uptown bar in February

EMBED <>More Videos

Owner of Third Ward club intends to fight efforts to shut him down

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police released surveillance photos of four suspects sought in shooting five men at Spivey's Uptown in Third Ward on Feb. 17.

The video above is from a previous report.

At about 1 a.m., police received a call that several people had been shot outside the block of 3000 Blodgett Street, police say.

Five people were wounded: The bouncer, who was shot in the hand; Two men, who were shot in the leg; One man, who was shot in the pelvis; A fifth man, who is it unclear where he was wounded.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: 5 people shot when bar fight in Third Ward spills into parking lot

The shooter is described as a Hispanic man. The three other unidentified suspects were seen handling firearms.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police have released surveillance photos of four suspects sought in the shooting of five men at 3000 Blodgett Street about 1 a.m. on Feb. 17. The shooter is described only as a Hispanic male. The three other unidentified suspects were seen handling firearms



The preliminary investigation indicated a physical altercation began between two groups of people inside the business.

SEE ALSO: 'I am heartbroken': Owner of Third Ward club responds to city's attempt to shut it down

The shooting stemmed from an argument that was broken up before being escorted outside of Spivey's Uptown. After they stepped into the parking lot, a second argument ensued, and two unknown suspects pulled out guns and started shooting, police say.

Investigators say the suspects, described at that time only as one black man and one Hispanic man, then fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case or on the suspects' identities in the photos is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: Third Ward neighbors say crime at 'crisis and tipping point' after mid-week shooting
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbargun safetygun controlgun violencemass shootingshootingsurveillanceman shotguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SURVEILLANCE
Man caught on video robbing woman with knife at Spring Branch-area ATM
'Midnight Mailbox Bandit' caught on camera in Memorial neighborhood
Proposal requires cameras outside certain Houston businesses
Woman breaks through wall of car dealership and steals Mercedes
TOP STORIES
100 lifeguards to be hired at Houston pools for summer 2022
Warm front brings back clouds, humidity, and rain chance Friday
Suspect who pointed at kidnapping victim's tire issue now in custody
3yo at center of life support battle leaves hospital in Fort Worth
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
Man found fatally shot outside N. Harris County apartments
Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' has died
Show More
Accused catalytic converter thief had warrants before standoff: HPD
Woman who survived 2 hurricanes dies after yearslong cancer battle
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
Concrete spill forces closure of Beltway 8 lanes near Highway 3
Woman walking on Highway 6 killed in hit-and-run crash
More TOP STORIES News