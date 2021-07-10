shooting

Bouncer shot at downtown Houston nightclub

EMBED <>More Videos

Bouncer shot in arm inside downtown nightclub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A downtown nightclub employee was wounded early Saturday after a confrontation with an armed patron, police said.

It happened at the Spire nightclub in the 900 block of Jefferson Street just after 1 a.m.

The shooter was attempting to go through a door he didn't have access to when the employee, described as a bouncer, confronted him, according to Houston police.

The two got into an argument when the man pulled out a weapon and fired one time, investigators said. The shooter took off and was still on the run Saturday morning.

The bouncer was struck in the arm and taken to a hospital where he was stable.

A firearm was recovered by officers at the scene, but there was no word on a description of the shooter who fled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonnightclubbargun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News