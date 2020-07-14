Speeding may have led to deadly head-on crash in Brazoria Co., DPS says

Authorities suspect speed may have played a factor in a deadly head-on crash near Alvin in Brazoria County.

It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday along Highway 35 near FM 2917. According to DPS troopers, two women in a Mercedes Benz were making a left-hand turn onto Highway 35 when a man driving a Dodge Ram slammed into them.

The driver of the Dodge Ram died at the scene and the two women in the Benz were taken to a hospital. Troopers say the women in the Benz are expected to survive.

Video from the scene showed what was left of the cars involved in the horrific crash.

While it is not clear why the crash happened, authorities suspect speed may have been involved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brazoria countycar crashfatal crashspeedingcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend ISD will begin 2020-2021 academic year online
Man on skateboard killed in hit-and-run in NW Harris Co.
Houston crosses 30,000 coronavirus cases
SPONSORED: Woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities
Here's when the dangerous heat wave will ease up this week
As Texas morgues fill up, counties call for refrigerator trucks
13 Investigates survey shows back to school in flux for millions
Show More
Check before you go: Voting wait times around Houston
Military medical reinforcements arrive to fight COVID-19 surge
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Texas GOP votes to hold virtual state convention
St. Arnold's says 75 could lose jobs after Abbott's order
More TOP STORIES News