Speed limit lowered along State Highway 36 in Fort Bend Co.

Be warned, a stretch of Highway 36 has reduced its speed limit.

ORCHARD, Texas (KTRK) --
The speed limit in one part of Fort Bend County is dropping to 50 miles per hour.

The move comes just weeks after Eyewitness News aired a story about residents demanding a change in Orchard, Texas.

Residents demanding safety changes to 'dangerous intersection' in Orchard
Residents demanding safety changes to 'dangerous intersection'


They said there have been 42 crashes at the intersection of FM 1489 and Highway 36, including four deaths, over a span of eight years.

Deputies told ABC13 they want drivers to slow down or they'll be ticketed. The speed limit will now be 50 miles per hour on State Highway 36 as you approach the small city.

The sheriff's office tells Eyewitness News TXDOT approved the change after looking at crash statistics.

Changing speed limits is not an easy task.

"It is very hard to get speed limits changed because there has to be that crash data," said Major Chad Norvell with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. "In most areas, the stats don't support changing the speed limit."

Bigger signs will be installed along Highway 36 notifying drivers of the change.

