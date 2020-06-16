Are you ready to Conquer the Quarantine? The Houston SPCA is here to help!
We have been with you every step of the way during Stay Home, Work Safe, now let's take steps together to Conquer the Quarantine and help pets too! Houston SPCA is kicking off an amazing opportunity for you to meet your fitness goals starting right now, so if you've dreamed of running a 5k or stretch your ability to do that half marathon - we have something very special for you.
Sign up now to be part of our virtual iWalk for Animals: Conquer the Quarantine and meet your personal fitness goals while helping rescue pets at the same time!
Register for FREE to be part of the Houston SPCA team before you set your goals, your sport, and your distance! Spend the summer training, building your team and working towards some amazing prizes. Then, over Labor Day weekend (September 4-7) JOIN THE FUN from your favorite park or park bench. You can even walk laps in your living room. We are here to support you no matter where you move!
Once you register, you can start recruiting your pet loving friends and family to support you! They can help you towards a goal of cool prizes like a Go-Pro Hero for you and your pet. The more you raise, the more you win.
We can't wait to "see you" through your photos, videos and social media posts. Join us! We're in this together!
Sponsored Content
Conquer the Quarantine and help pets with this virtual walk
Related topics:
health & fitnessspcarunningpetshouston spcaanimalssponsored
health & fitnessspcarunningpetshouston spcaanimalssponsored
Sponsored Content
HOUSTON SPCA
More Videos