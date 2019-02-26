Houston man arrested after leading deputies on wild chase while riding on rims

A man is in custody after leading more than a dozen deputies on a wild, 37-mile chase that finally ended on the North Loop around midnight.

It all started around the North Beltway and Hardy. During the chase, the suspect,who was in a pickup, drove on just rims, sending sparks flying, after deputies threw out spike strips and punctured some of the tires on his truck.

The chase ended 40 minutes later off the North Loop near Ella, where the suspect was arrested.

Deputies haven't released the man's name or said if he'll be charged.

There's no word why deputies started chasing him.

