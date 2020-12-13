SpaceX

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in SXM-7 mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KTRK) -- The SpaceX team successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket from Florida Sunday after Friday's launch was scrubbed with 30 seconds left in the countdown due to high winds.

The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in a mission to deploy a new satellite for radio subscription service SiriusXM.

The process was divided into three steps: an engine cut-off, a stage separation and a second engine start.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9's first stage on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship, located in the Atlantic Ocean. One half of Falcon 9's fairing previously supported the ANASIS-II mission in July 2020.

The stage separation velocity had the rocket moving at 5,000 meters per hour.

It's successful landed marked the seventh landing of this particular booster and the 69th successful recovery of a Falcon 9 first stage.

