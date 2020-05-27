SpaceX

SpaceX/NASA plan historic launch of American astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KTRK) -- For the first time in nearly a decade, U.S. astronauts are about to blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil. And for the first time in the history of human spaceflight, a private company is running the show.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is the conductor and NASA the customer as businesses begin chauffeuring astronauts to the International Space Station.

The curtain rises next Wednesday with the scheduled liftoff of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule with two NASA astronauts, a test flight years in the making.

The drama unfolds from the exact spot where men flew to the moon and the last space shuttle soared from Kennedy Space Center.

WATCH: How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch with space food

Get to know the astronauts flying on the NASA/SpaceX mission
NASA astronauts go back to the future with SpaceX capsule launch

NASA Flight Director talks about Wednesday's historic SpaceX launch
SpaceX vision goes well beyond space station
How Houston became 'Space City,' and why it's still important
Trump to attend Wednesday's NASA astronaut launch in Florida
NASA/SpaceX mission takes giant step forward ahead of historic launch
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridaclear lakerocket launchspacexnasaspacekennedy space center
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPACEX
SpaceX vision goes well beyond space station
NASA Flight Director talks about Wednesday's historic launch
Commercial space companies looking forward to SpaceX launch
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest for George Floyd turns violent in Minneapolis
Protesters to Minneapolis officers: 'He begged you for his life'
Man who died during police incident was from Houston
Gov. Abbott addresses occupancy citations for violators
SpaceX vision goes well beyond space station
This is why you don't put water on a grease fire
2 shot, 1 killed near popular Houston restaurant
Show More
HFD steps in after 550 complaints on bars
Single mom gives son at-home graduation ceremony in Houston
List of businesses set to reopen this week in Texas
Church could be evicted for helping feed families in need
DWI numbers rising quickly as Houston reopens
More TOP STORIES News