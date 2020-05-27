SpaceX/NASA plan historic launch of American astronauts

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (KTRK) -- For the first time in nearly a decade, U.S. astronauts are about to blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil. And for the first time in the history of human spaceflight, a private company is running the show.
Elon Musk's SpaceX is the conductor and NASA the customer as businesses begin chauffeuring astronauts to the International Space Station.
The curtain rises next Wednesday with the scheduled liftoff of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule with two NASA astronauts, a test flight years in the making.
The drama unfolds from the exact spot where men flew to the moon and the last space shuttle soared from Kennedy Space Center.
