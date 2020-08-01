Science

NASA astronauts pack up for rare splashdown in SpaceX capsule amid Hurricane Isaias concerns

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Two U.S. astronauts about to make the first splashdown return in 45 years said Friday they'll have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken back Sunday afternoon in the company's Dragon capsule, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle. Flight controllers are keeping close watch on Hurricane Isaias, expected to stick to Florida's east coast.

RELATED: SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit with 2 American astronauts
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the SpaceX Falcon 9, with NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken in the Dragon crew capsule, lift off.



Hurley said if he and Behnken get sick while bobbing in the waves awaiting recovery, it won't be the first time for a crew. Astronauts returning in the early 1970s from Skylab, NASA's first space station, did not feel well following splashdown, Hurley noted.

Feeling sick "is the way it is with a water landing," he said during the crew's final news conference from the International Space Station.

This will be SpaceX's first splashdown with astronauts on board, ending a two-month test flight that began May 30 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center - the first launch of a crew from the U.S. in nearly a decade. The capsule has been docked at the space station since May 31, allowing Hurley and Behnken to chip in with spacewalks and experiments.

Hurley said the emergency and other equipment has checked out well aboard Dragon, dubbed Endeavour. Launch and rendezvous went flawlessly, "so we expect nothing different for the splashdown," he said.

RELATED: Chicago area astronaut speaks about importance of SpaceX mission
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Mike Barratt had to go Russia for his 2009 trip to the ISS, where he spent 199 days.



Their departure leaves three on board, one American and two Russians.

After splashdown, it will take an hour or so before the capsule is hauled by crane onto a SpaceX recovery ship, where the hatch will be opened and the astronauts will get out. Flight surgeons will be among the dozens of the recovery team members.

The plan is for the Dragon to undock from the space station on Saturday, a day before splashdown. The prime target is off the coast of Panama City, halfway between Tallahassee and Pensacola.

"We won't leave the space station without some good landing opportunities in front of us, good splashdown weather," Behnken told reporters. "We could stay up here longer. There's more chow and I know the space station program's got more work that we can do."

Like launch, the ride back will be essentially automated, with the crew and flight controllers intervening only if necessary.

RELATED: 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' interviews astronauts on board International Space Station
EMBED More News Videos

Kelly and Mark interviewed three astronauts live from the International Space Station on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."



Behnken has an extra reason to bring this Dragon back in good shape. Following refurbishment, the capsule will fly again next spring with a crew of four - including his wife, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur. SpaceX's next astronaut flight is targeted for the end of September.

Behnken said even before his launch, they had an inkling she would be assigned to a SpaceX flight. NASA announced the news this week.

"And of course, I'll have a lot of tips for her," he said.

Hurley is married to recently retired NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg.

NASA turned to SpaceX and Boeing for U.S.-based crew transport after the space shuttles retired in 2011. Russian rockets were the only way for astronauts to get to the space station until SpaceX became the first private company to launch humans into orbit two months ago. Boeing's first crew flight isn't expected until next year.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencefloridaspacexnasau.s. airwaysastronautspacekennedy space center
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered thunderstorms this weekend
1 dead after car flies off downtown freeway overpass
Trump, GOP soften on opposition to $600 unemployment benefit
Houston Restaurant Weeks is back but with delivery, takeout
Two friends kill massive 460-pound feral hog while hunting
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, August 1
2 firefighters treated for heat exhaustion after warehouse fire
Show More
Neighbors lose much-needed grocery store to massive fire
Here's how to support George Floyd's neighborhood
Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida as Category 1 storm
Dad goes home after 4 months fighting virus in hospital
Weekend closures to disrupt traffic from SW to east Houston
More TOP STORIES News