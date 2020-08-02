NASA astronauts wake up to message from their sons who await their return Sunday

Space dads @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug woke up aboard @SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavour to hear a message from their sons, awaiting the #LaunchAmerica crew’s arrival back on planet Earth. pic.twitter.com/ZhtZzpLYhu — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The NASA astronauts onboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule woke up Sunday morning to hear a message from their sons who await their arrival on Earth.Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have 48 hours of oxygen to make it home. They have been traveling with a sparkly, purple stuffed dinosaur that their sons picked out, which they hope to deliver upon arrival.The two astronauts made history two months ago launching from U.S. soil for the first time aboard a commercial spaceship.Space Center Houston is set to hold a special watch party Sunday for the splashdown. There will be interactive pop-up science labs available to learn more about the process.Tickets are $24.95 for children and $29.95 for those 12 and older.Space Center opens at 10 a.m. The splashdown is expected to take place around 1:42 p.m. Central Time on Sunday.