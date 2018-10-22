Space junk crash lands into California farmer's walnut orchard

EMBED </>More Videos

A California farmer finds debris from space in his walnut orchard.

HANFORD, California (KTRK) --
A California farmer found debris from space in his walnut orchard.

Kings County Sheriff's Office Commander Mark Bevins replied to the phone call hesitantly telling KGPE, "We were a little reluctant at the beginning to issue a press release saying that it actually came from outer space for fear it could have been a hoax."

The detective unit called Vandenberg Air Force Base and confirmed that it was a fuel tank from a communications satellite.

The satellite was re-entering Earth's atmosphere and had been in orbit for over a decade.

For the Kings County Sheriff's Office, this was the most unusual case they had ever solved.

"It was exciting, it was something different for us," says Bevins.

Fresno State astronomy professor Frederick Ringwald calls this a rare event.

Ringwald says most spacecraft landings are controlled and usually land in the Pacific Ocean.

He says, "We may see more of them, although they will still continue to be rare events."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
satellitesspacefarmingu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Thousands of Trump supporters wait in cold for MAGA rally
Closures, detours in downtown Houston for MAGA rally
Sen. Cruz meets with oil and gas leaders ahead of rally
Beto O'Rourke campaigns at multiple Houston area locations
Driver charged in road rage crash that killed innocent man
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
Unprecedented rain, floods prompt boil-water notice for Austin
Airline under fire over racist incident on flight
Show More
Rae Carruth out of prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Woman who blocked man from building says she did nothing wrong
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Paula Abdul falls off stage during show
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
More News