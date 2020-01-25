Politics

Trump reveals new Space Force logo

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump revealed on Friday what will be the U.S. Space Force logo, many noting how it looks oddly similar to the "Star Trek" Starfleet Starship duty insignia.

Trump insisted in his tweet he consulted with military leaders to create the logo for the newly-created sixth branch of the U.S. military.

"After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!" Trump tweeted.


George Takei, a former actor in the Star Trek series chimed in on Twitter as well saying, "Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this."


Trump has been a strong advocate for the creation of Space Force, which became separate military service alongside the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.

The military's newest service will fall under the Department of the Air Force, much as the U.S. Marine Corps is a separate service within the Department of the Navy.

The central role of the Space Force will be to organize, train and equip military personnel whose primary job is space operations within the other military services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington d.c.militaryspacetwitterpresident donald trumpscience
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News