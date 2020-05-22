Space Center Houston is set to reopen on July 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Space Center Houston is set to reopen to the public on July 1, said officials at NASA Johnson Space Center.For entry, guests will be required to book a timed admission ticket. The date of when these tickets will be on sale will be announced on their website soon.The space exploration center will also have new protocols in place to combat a resurgence of the coronavirus, including special hours for vulnerable populations and asking all guests and employees to wear face coverings."When guests return to Space Center Houston, we want you to feel safe and inspired through our authentic science learning experiences," said president and CEO William T. Harris.A new, permanent exhibit will also be available for view. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, displayed outside, is the same type of rocket NASA astronauts will use for the May 27 mission.Theaters will be temporarily closed, but the popular Tram Tour will resume through a virtual boarding experience.