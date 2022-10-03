Innocent store clerk shot during group fight outside SW Houston gas station, police say

Police said two groups of people started fighting outside a gas station. When the store clerk stepped outside to see what was happening, he was shot in the leg.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent store clerk was shot when a gunfight erupted outside of a gas station in southwest Houston.

Police said two groups of people started fighting outside the Texaco gas station in the 10600 block of South Wilcrest near South Drive just after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Shots were fired during the altercation, and the clerk went outside to see what was happening, police said.

That's when he was shot in the leg by a stray bullet. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators said individuals in both groups had weapons and were shooting at each other. They do not believe the clerk was an intended target.

One of the groups was questioned by police, but the other group ran off, officers said.

So far, no charges have been filed.