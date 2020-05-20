Man killed while running across Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed as he tried to run across the Southwest Freeway Wednesday morning.The fatal accident happened at about 10:40 a.m.Police say the man's disabled vehicle was parked on the left shoulder of the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft. They think he might have been trying to prevent the car from being towed.As the man ran across the main traffic lanes, he was hit by a gray Cadillac DeVille. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.The driver of the Cadillac stopped and remained on the scene during the investigation. No charges have been filed in the case.