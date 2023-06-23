Southwest Freeway SB and NB lanes in Fort Bend County closed this weekend for construction project

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you use the I-69 Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County? Well, we've got a gridlock alert for you, but it should only last through the weekend.

This is all part of ongoing construction on the Oyster Creek Bridge, forcing a closure on all northbound and southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway.

The closure will run from Williams Trace to Lakeside Plaza Drive starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 26 at 5 a.m.

Don't fret. We have your alternate routes handy.

If you're going northbound, take the exit at Williams Trace Boulevard and follow the frontage road. Then, re-enter the mainlanes using the next available entrance ramp.

For those going southbound, exit at SH-6 and follow the southbound frontage road and re-enter the southbound mainlanes at the next available entrance.

The $5 million project will replace the existing pan girder bridge with a new slab beam bridge on the freeway over Oyster Creek.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club! ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map