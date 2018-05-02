Southwest flight from Chicago Midway diverted to Cleveland after window cracked mid-flight

A Southwest flight from Midway Airport was diverted to Cleveland Wednesday morning after a window cracked mid-flight, according to the FAA.

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Southwest Flight 957 was headed to Newark Liberty International Airport when it stopped at Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane, according to Southwest.

In a statement, Southwest said: "The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark."

There are no reported injuries.

The incident occurred about two weeks after a 43-year-old woman was partially sucked out of Southwest Airlines plane after debris from an engine explosion blew out the window.

