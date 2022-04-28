Southwest Airlines loses $50 million due to staffing and weather cancellations

Southwest Airlines filed a report on Thursday stating it lost $50 million due to thousands of canceled flights in January. Flight cancellations happened due to staffing and weather.Despite losing $278 million in the first three months of the year, Southwest said sales surged in March and they continue to soar in April. The company said it expects to be profitable for the remainder of the year.Revenue will be up 8-12% over the same period in 2019 despite flying capacity dropping by 4%, according to the company.Southwest added more than 3,300 employees since the start of the year and is continuing to hire.