Hundreds of Southwest Airlines workers test positive for COVID-19

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the airline said Tuesday.

Though the company did not confirm the exact number of employees affected, it released this statement:

"Currently, far less than 1% of more than 60,000 Southwest Airlines Employees have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The safety and well-being of Southwest's employees and customers is our uncompromising priority, and Southwest continues to implement measures to maintain our aircraft cabins, airport locations, and work centers to the highest standards, while following all CDC guidelines, during this unprecedented time."

This comes hours after American Airlines announced a number of its flight attendants also tested positive for COVID-19.

Southwest Airlines flies out of Houston primarily from Hobby airport and is based in Dallas.

International air travel to and from the U.S. is virtually shut down, and domestic flights have continued but to reduced schedules across carriers.

