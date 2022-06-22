Weather

Lightning strike in Southern California kills woman and dogs

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman, dogs killed by lightning strike in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. -- A woman and her dogs were killed by a lightning strike while out walking in Southern California Wednesday morning, officials say.

Paramedics and police were called near the San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera around 8:50 a.m.

The city manager says a woman was found dead on the path with her two dogs. She had apparently been struck by the lightning as storms moved through Southern California in the morning.

The city was warning residents in the area to stay inside until the storm passed, Carmona said.

News of the tragedy was disturbing to residents in the area.

"I'm scared," said Mary Perez, who lives in the area. "I told my granddaughter and her friend, she's not walking to school, I'm taking her. I think more about the lightning. Not that I never thought about it. I didn't think it could really do that. It's just awful."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniathunderstormdogslightningwoman killedstorm
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot by police in SW Houston dies, HPD says
Construction workers find body of man in water in SE Harris Co.
Houston man identified as suspect shot and killed by DPS trooper
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
What is a gas tax holiday?
2nd Uvalde Senate hearing focuses on mental health resources for kids
Triple digit heat for the next 5 days of summer
Show More
Uvalde City Council denies Pete Arredondo's leave of absence request
11-month-old girl found dead in bathtub in NW Harris Co.
Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name
Man wanted by Friendswood police for church burglary
Rapper Lil Tjay wounded in New Jersey shooting, sources say
More TOP STORIES News