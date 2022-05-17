woman killed

Man charged in shooting death of woman in SE Houston claims it was self-defense, HPD says

Woman tried to rob man before she was killed, shooter tells HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man accused and charged in the shooting death of a woman in southeast Houston said he did it in self-defense, police said.

Ernesto Pacheco, 46, has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot his girlfriend on Monday at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway.

The shooting happened at about 3:35 a.m. At the scene, officers said they met with Pacheco who said he shot the 31-year-old woman, his girlfriend, in self-defense.

The woman was found in a back bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Records show Pacheco was booked into jail and his bond was at $150,000. He is due back in court on Wednesday.

Editor's note: A previous story stated that Pacheco told police the woman pulled out a gun and tried to rob him. He said he managed to take the gun away from her. Updated details surrounding what led to the shooting were not immediately available.
