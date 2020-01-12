Officer and teen shot at high school basketball game in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer and a teenager were wounded when gunfire broke out at a high school basketball game in Dallas on Saturday night.According to authorities, a Dallas ISD officer and an 18-year-old man were both taken to hospitals for their injuries, but are expected to be OK.Police say the shots were fired when a fight broke out at the South Oak Cliff High School game.Video taken during the game shows people scrambling out of the arena after multiple shots are heard.Police haven't announced any arrests in the case.