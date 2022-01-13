Hazmat spill on South Loop expected to take 'multiple hours' to clear

Heavy truck/ hazmat incident has all mainlanes of I-610 South Loop westbound at I-45 blocked. Expect scene to take multiple hours to clear. This could impact the afternoon/ PM rush. pic.twitter.com/fKoDwDJj2h — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) January 13, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy truck accident on the South Loop westbound lanes at I-45 is slowing down freeway traffic, and drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. The heavy truck accident involves a hazmat spill and the resulting clean-up is expected to take "multiple hours." The afternoon and evening rush hour commute will likely be impacted.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.