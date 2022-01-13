hazmat

Hazmat spill on South Loop expected to take 'multiple hours' to clear

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A heavy truck accident on the South Loop westbound lanes at I-45 is slowing down freeway traffic, and drivers should try to avoid the area if possible.

The single-vehicle wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday. The heavy truck accident involves a hazmat spill and the resulting clean-up is expected to take "multiple hours." The afternoon and evening rush hour commute will likely be impacted.




