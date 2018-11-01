Missing man's death now investigated as homicide after sources say he was fed to hogs

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Charleston Goodman held a vigil Tuesday night for the abducted 27-year-old Durham man.

DURHAM, N.C. --
A case involving a Durham man who went missing in January is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a newly released search warrant.

Charleston Goodman, who was 26 at the time of his disappearance, went missing on Jan. 28.

Around 6:20 p.m. that day, eyewitnesses told police several men approached Goodman in a silver minivan - a Honda Odyssey - and forced him into the vehicle and drove off. His mom watched the abduction in horror from her bedroom window.

RELATED: 'Bring him back:' Missing man's family holds vigil in Durham

As new witnesses have stepped forward, new information regarding what actually happened to Goodman is being revealed.

According to the new search warrants, one witness came forward to tell police that on Jan. 30 around 8:30 p.m., a black man whom she did not recognize knocked on her door. When she answered, the man told her that a "friend" wanted to talk to her. That "friend," who has been identified as a drug dealer, was standing out front next to a silver minivan.

She then said the dealer opened up the minivan, revealing a young black man who she described to be in his mid-20s, who was bound by the hands, wearing a red hat and a white tee shirt. She added that the man appeared to have been dead for several days, and she claimed the dealer threatened that she would end up dead, too, if she snitched.

The search warrants also stated that a confidential informant told police that he or she had heard that Goodman broke into another man's apartment prior to his disappearance and stole two bricks worth of cocaine.

According to the informant, that man kidnapped Goodman after being alerted to the break-in by surveillance video footage.

The informant said Goodman's body was then believed to be fed to hogs. The informant was unaware of the exact location that may have taken place.

Based on that information, Durham police were requesting cell phone records from AT&T to confirm Goodman's whereabouts before he went missing.

"Obtaining records for this phone number will help confirm the (informant's) detailed information, explaining the motive for Charleston's kidnapping and murder," the search warrant states.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Durham police at 919-560-4600.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidemurderkidnappingDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection with missing 2-year-old girl
5 killed, 8 injured in bus stop crashes in 4 days
Body discovered in Cypress lake believed to be missing man
Bikers pour into Galveston for Lone Star Rally this weekend
We found him: Houston 'highway hero' says 'I was doing my job'
Woman in dog head costume leads police on chase
Campaign worker accused of threatening rivals with screwdriver
Woman killed in front of family after being robbed on Halloween
Show More
Rising deputy killed in crash on the job for just days
Police looking for man who exposed himself to women
Get a sneak peek of New Caney's Gator Bayou Adventure Park
New technology helping in the fight against diabetes
League City landlord places nails along fence to stop climbing dog
More News