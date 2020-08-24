Deputies looking for man accused of shooting mom's boyfriend to death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have identified the man they say shot and killed his mother's boyfriend while he was asleep on the couch.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 25-year-old Ashton Scott Days-Carter. Days-Carter has been charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old Joworski Durden.

The shooting happened on Aug. 19 at around 8:45 p.m.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say Days-Carter's mother called 911 when her son showed up at her town home on West Village Drive near Hammill in north Harris County.

According to deputies, Days-Carter went inside to get a phone charger. While the mother was outside with her nephew, they heard gunshots.

The sheriff's office says Days-Carter took off in a car and the mother went inside and found Durden had been shot several times. The vehicle Days-Carter fled in was later recovered.

Deputies are unsure of the motive behind the murder.

Anyone with information on Days-Carter's whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide unit at 713-274-9100.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhomicide investigationhomicideshootingman shotharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Watch in effect for parts of Southeast Texas
Voluntary evacuation in effect for some Galveston residents
Galveston Co. issues disaster declaration due to storms
Laura could cause evacuations through Houston, mayor says
Volunteers gathering evidence after child found dead in bayou
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
Brazosport ISD first to dismiss classes ahead of storm
Show More
Republicans nominate Trump at 2020 RNC; he questions election integrity
If evacuations are ordered, here's what to know
Liberty U pres Falwell says he faced "emotional toll" after wife's affair
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Houston-area renters can start applying for $45M rent help
More TOP STORIES News