Deputies looking for man accused of shooting mom's boyfriend to death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have identified the man they say shot and killed his mother's boyfriend while he was asleep on the couch.Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 25-year-old Ashton Scott Days-Carter. Days-Carter has been charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old Joworski Durden.The shooting happened on Aug. 19 at around 8:45 p.m.Harris County sheriff's deputies say Days-Carter's mother called 911 when her son showed up at her town home on West Village Drive near Hammill in north Harris County.According to deputies, Days-Carter went inside to get a phone charger. While the mother was outside with her nephew, they heard gunshots.The sheriff's office says Days-Carter took off in a car and the mother went inside and found Durden had been shot several times. The vehicle Days-Carter fled in was later recovered.Deputies are unsure of the motive behind the murder.Anyone with information on Days-Carter's whereabouts is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide unit at 713-274-9100.